The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 040617: Legendary Albums

By Scott James
-
April 04, 2017 03:03 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles — designed to resemble a stack of LPs — opened for business on April 06 1956, and since then, millions and millions of legendary albums have emerged from it.  So, on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to be playing tracks from your favorite legendary rock albums — and they don’t have to be Capitol; Warner, Sony, BMG and all the rest are invited to this party too.

If you have a particular song in mind, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news on Thursday at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would most likely get the approval of the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

terminator-thumbs-up-icon

Love, Dr. Scott “33 1/3” James

!