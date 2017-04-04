‘Classic West’ and ‘East’: Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Journey and others

Details about the Classic West rock festival in Los Angeles and New Jersey are now official. The first day of the weekend festival, July 15 at Dodger Stadium will feature the Eagles, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers. The following day’s lineup will showcase Fleetwood Mac, Journey, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

An identical roster will perform at the Classic East version of the festival at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y., on July 29-30.

Fleetwood Mac and Steely Dan still have their classic lineups. The Eagles are minus founding member Glenn Frey. Journey is without lead singer Steve Perry and Earth, Wind and Fire is absent the late Maurice White. The Doobie Brothers will have founding members and singer/songwriters Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons.

Regular two-day tickets range from $150-$950 USD. A “Classic Gold two-day VIP package”, with floor tickets and VIP entrance, sets you back $1,750.