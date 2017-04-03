What’s In The Van, Man?™: The One With Staying Power

We were tuning up a few things on The Q’s Time Machine over the weekend, in preparation for our next Time Machine Weekend, where we’ll once again visit a different year every hour. The Time Machine usually travels to the past, but just for fun, I decided to take a test run into the future and ended up in the year 2525. Apparently it’s true what they say: the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Oh, and Zager and Evans said to say hi.

Love, Dr. Scott James



