 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW9:00 AM - 2:00 PMScott James
listen live
Home

Playgrounds: Now & Then

By Ryan Awram
-
April 03, 2017 10:55 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Playgrounds: Now & Then

Outdoor play areas are pushing the boundaries on safety, interactivity and, most importantly, fun. Nominate a play space in need of some TLC and it could win one of three $100,000 revitalizations.

Playgrounds have come a long way. Kids of the 60s, 70s and 80s can remember how a metal slide combined with a sunny July afternoon meant trouble. Playgrounds back then were nowhere near as fancy (or as safe) as they are today.

Who’s bright idea was it to put a roundabout on a patch of asphalt or gravel, anyways?

3788096-png

Eventually, asphalt gave way to wood chips, providing a bit more comfortable experience. Wood chips have been replaced by rubber padding, making sure no kid will ever get a scrape or bruise again.

 

play-here-torquay

Last year, Victoria’s Torquay Elementary School was one of two winners that received up to $100,000 to build new playgrounds. This year, BCAA’s Play Here will award three.

We’d love to see finalists from Victoria and the Cowichan Valley. Nominations close on Thursday, April 13.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More

Trending

More
!