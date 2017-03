Pearl Jam’s Videographer compiled a bunch of tour footage to celebrate their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Here’s a little note from him:

“I’ll ride the wave where it takes me. To celebrate Pearl Jam’s induction into the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame, I made this video to look back at the band’s first 25 years. Thanks guys! Can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

– Kevin Shuss (Pearl Jam’s Videographer, March 2017)

~Megan