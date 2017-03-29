Yes… Yes, I Will Take That Noble Prize.

Bob Dylan will accept his Noble Literature Prize in a closed-door ceremony in Stockholm this weekend.

The 75-year-old American singer-songwriter was awarded the prize on October 13 ‘for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.’ He is the first songwriter to win the literature prize.

However he failed to travel to pick up the award, or deliver the lecture that is required to receive the 8m kroner ($910,000) prize. The academy said it would meet Dylan in private in the Swedish capital, where he is set to perform two concerns, on Saturday and Sunday. He will not lecture in person but is expected to send a taped version ‘at some point’… only Bob could get away with that.

Here are details on his show at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on July 27th.



~Graham

