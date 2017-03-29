Aero-Vederci, Baby! ... Not Really

Aerosmith scrapped fall tour plans to record a new album this fall, according to Joe Perry.

“One of the reasons we postponed [the American] tour” was to “give ourselves some time to get something done. We definitely have another record in us, if not two. But we’ll see how that goes.”

When asked whether or not this is this will be the final tour, Perry said, “We’re gonna go out and tour until we’re done. And we’re gonna try and hit every place we’ve ever played and never played. There’s always new places to go. New countries. I’d like to play China and the Far East. There’s a lot of places that are off the beaten path. Is this the last tour? Well, I don’t know. I don’t think so.”

~Megan