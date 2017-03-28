Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 033017: Eric Clapton’s Birthday

Eric Clapton CBE — winner of 18 Grammy® awards, the only three time inductee to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar players to ever appear in this section of the solar system, turns 72 on Thursday. So, on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re gonna have ourselves a right fine axefest: we’ll be playing songs which prominently feature noted rock guitarists.

If you have a particular song in mind, send me an e-mail — or check in with me just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news on Thursday at 250 475 100.3.

Here are some musical selections which would most likely get the approval of the tuxedo-clad Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

