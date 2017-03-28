Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon Recording Console: SOLD To That Gentleman Or Lady Over There With A Ton Of Money

Did you have your eye on that custom console on which Pink Floyd recorded their classic 1972 Dark Side Of The Moon album? It appears that you’ve missed your chance.

The 40 channel EMI TG12345 MK IV, which was custom built by EMI engineers for Abbey Road Studios, and which was also used by Paul McCartney and Wings, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Kate Bush and The Cure, has just sold at auction for $1,807,500, according to Reverb. The console (or desk, as the Abbey Roaders would call it) was sold by producer Mike Hedges, who bought it from Abbey Road when the studio upgraded its equipment in 1983. We’re guessing that he trousered a tidy profit.

