Know a play space that needs a little TLC?

BCAA’s Play Here is back. Nominate a park, play ground or any play space where kids go to play, learn and grow. It could win one of three $100,000 revitalizations.

Until April 16th, go to BCAAPlayHere and nominate a play area in your neighbourhood or school. We’d love to see lots of nominations from Victoria and Cowichan Valley.

Last year BCAA revitalized two play spaces, including Torquay Elementary in Victoria. This year they’re doing three.