New Bob Dylan Q&A

March 31st Dylan releases his new album featuring covers of classic American songs, Triplicate. It will be released as three CDs and as a three-LP vinyl set.

Bob Dylan is not known for not being the chattiest of fellows, but he recently gave an interview, with topics including his childhood to the making of the new album.

He talks about the specific length of the Triplicate collection, right down to his decision to make each disc 10 tracks and 32 minutes.

“It’s the number of completion. It’s a lucky number and it’s symbolic of light,” mused Dylan. “As far as the 32 minutes, that’s about the limit to the number of minutes on a long-playing record where the sound is most powerful, 15 minutes to a side. My records were always overloaded on both sides. Too many minutes to be recorded or mastered properly. My songs were too long and didn’t fit the audio format of an LP. The sound was thin and you would have to turn your record player up to nine or 10 to hear it well. So these CDs to me represent the LPs that I should have been making.”

Dylan offers his reasons for switching to piano during his concerts in recent years. He simply prefers the way his band sounds when he’s at the keyboard.