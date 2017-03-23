RIP Sib Hashian, 1949-2017

Boston‘s original drummer John “Sib” Hashian has died. According to TMZ he passed away after collapsing on board a cruise ship; his son Adam said his father was in the middle of a set on board the Legends Of Rock Cruise when he collapsed and could not be revived yesterday.

The Legends Of Rock Cruise departed Miami this past Saturday, with stops scheduled in St. Maarten, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. It was to return to Miami this Saturday, according to the itinerary on the cruise website.

Hashian played on Boston’s first two albums.

