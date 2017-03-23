Obit: Chuck Barris, Wacky Host and Creator of ‘The Gong Show’

For The Gong Show, amateurs demonstrated on-stage their so-called talent in front of three celebrity judges. Barris’ original idea had been to create a show that featured fine performers, but looking for talent, he more often than not came across awful acts.

“I came back and said, ‘Let’s change the show, have all bad acts and one or two good ones, and people can make a judgment,’ ” Barris said in a 2010 interview.

Barris was not the original host of The Gong Show, but took over for John Barbour when he didn’t work out. He donned a tuxedo and a floppy hat and introduced the acts. With a focus on awful talent, any of the three judges (a roster that included futire Late Night host David Letterman) could send the bad performers packing by bashing a large gong.

Acts who appeared on The Gong Show included The Unknown Comic (Murray Langston), Paul Reubens (the future Pee-wee Herman) and Gene Gene the Dancing Machine (stagehand Gene Patton).

The Gong Show aired on NBC and in syndication from 1976-80.

Barris first made his mark in game shows when he created The Dating Game in 1965. It was hosted by San Francisco radio personality Jim Lange, and featured a bachelor or bachelorette asking three members of the opposite sex suggestive questions, then choosing one for a date.