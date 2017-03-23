New Chuck Berry Song “Big Boys” Featuring Tom Morello.

With the passing of rock and roll legend Chuck Berry, his label has released a single from Berry’s forthcoming album, Chuck.

The track, “Big Boys,” features Prophets of Rage guitarist Tom Morello and Nathaniel Rateliff of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. It’s a classic-sounding Chuck Berry rock and roll tune.

Chuck will serve as Chuck Berry’s final release and the first new album from the icon since 1979’s Rock It. The new collection will feature 10 tracks, eight of which were written by Berry. Fans will hear Chuck’s longtime backing group, featuring his children Charles Berry Jr. on guitar and Ingrid Berry on vocals and harmonica, on the album which comes out June 16th.

~Graham