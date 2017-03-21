 Skip to Content
The Joshua Tree Gets The Collector’s Edition Treatment At 30

By Scott James
-
March 21, 2017 03:43 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
U2‘s landmark album The Joshua Tree celebrated its 30th birthday Thursday March 09 (at home, with a couple of pints of Guinness) and along with the tour in its honor, it’s going to become all collector’s edition-ized, with a number of its tracks undergoing new mixes or remixes, and those freshened numbers will be included on the forthcoming box set.

As well, Steve Lillywhite has performed his mixological shenanigans on Red Hill Mining Town, which will find its home on an individual 12 inch picture disc for this year’s Record Store Day, Saturday April 22.  U2 have shared a preview of the tune with a fairly decent runtime, along with a video of the vinyl edition being born.

Love, Dr. Scott James

