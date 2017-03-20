 Skip to Content
The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 032317: It’s All About You

By Scott James
-
March 20, 2017 02:39 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 032317: It's All About You

Hey, you.  Yes, you there.  This week’s Rockline Theme Thursday on The Q is all about you.  By which I mean that we’ll be looking for rock songs with “you” (or some form of “you”) in their titles.

If there’s one in particular you’d like me to play for you, check in with me just after noon and call or text me at 250 475 100.3 — or send me an email.

Here are some songs which would get the stamp of approval from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

 

Love, Dr. Scott “Me ‘n You” James
!