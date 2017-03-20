Move Over, Monopoly™ -- Here Comes Queenopoly

The boot (and thimble and wheelbarrow) getting the boot aren’t the only developments coming out of Monopolyland: Queen‘s Brian May has revealed that the band will be releasing their own branded version of the iconic board game in a couple of months, and the game will let fans explorer defining moments in Queen history.

“We’ve been very secretly developing Queen Monopoly for over a year. And it’s due in a shop near you in May,” May wrote on his website after Amazon “leaked” the news. “I’m excited – it was a blast working on it – like making an album! We hope you love it!”

The new game eschews the traditional goal of becoming a real estate tycoon; the Queen-branded Monopoly will let fans build the band’s career from scratch, while dodging “taxes, jail and bankruptcy.”

“Tour the amazing gig history of Queen, from their very first at Imperial College in 1970 to their last with Freddie Mercury at Knebworth Park in 1986. Tour the world with the band and buy gig locations and hit singles,” says the game description.

Player tokens for the new game are related to well-known Queen songs and imagery: The giant robot from the News of the World cover, a bicycle for Bicycle Race, a vacuum cleaner which is a throw to the I Want to Break Free video, a hammer for Hammer to Fall, and May’s guitar.