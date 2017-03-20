Hey Victoria And Cowichan! Nominate A Play Space For $100,000 Makeover!

If you know about a play area in your neighbourhood or school that is desperately in need of a makeover, here’s your chance to get rally the community together to get the ball rolling.

Nominate a play space in Greater Victoria and the Cowichan Valley to win a revitalization worth of up to $100,000. BCAA Play Here initiative is about giving kids a safer place to play.

Until April 16th, go to BCAAPlayHere.com and nominate a play area in your neighbourhood or school.

Get creative with your nomination. Upload photos, share a videos, anything to show why this play area is important to children. Here’s some suggestions on making your nomination as strong as possible.

Remember, play areas can include a park, a playground, a sporting facility, community garden, music room, or an after-school study area.

Last year’s co-winner in B.C. was Torquay Elementary in Victoria. The overwhelming amount of votes for Torquay Elementary demonstrated the need for a better play space. Through BCAA Play Here, Torquay was able to receive a brand new, customized playground.

Go to BCAAPlayHere.com and nominate a play area in your neighbourhood or school. Let’s get one of our Victoria and Cowichan Valley play areas in the Top 5!