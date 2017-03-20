100.3 The Q! Welcomes: Bob Dylan and his Band.

Thursday, July 27th at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Tickets: On sale Friday, March 24th @ 10 AM via livenation.com, or through Save-On-Centre Memorial Centre Box Office by phone 220-7777 or selectyourtickets.com. Prices: $55 / $85 plus service charges

Ed Bain and The Q! Morning Show will have beat-the-box-office tickets that you can win Monday, March 20th to Friday, March 24th. We will be playing a game called “Dealin’ For Dylan”. We take four callers, the callers will get a suit (Ace, Dimond,Spade, Heart) and Ed will draw a card and that suit will win.

~Graham