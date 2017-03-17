 Skip to Content
What’s In The Van, Man? Coming Soon!

By Amelia Breckenridge
March 17, 2017 07:30 am
You voted, we listened! Your favourite game is….

 

 

What’s In The Van, Man? [Click here to watch a Youtube Video of some classic Van Man Giveways] 

100.3 The Q!s original rolling game show What’s In The Van, Man?– coming soon to a parking lot near you!

Beginning March 27th check back here every week to see where we will be popping up in our eye-catching Nissan NV 200 courtesy of the good folks @ Campus Nissan. 

This time, we are putting a twist on a classic- we hope you’re gonna love What’s In The Van, Man? – Meats and Seats Edition!

When that van door opens, you MAY find some amazing seats to this summer’s Hottest concerts including a high end hotel room! Or you will be the butt of the joke and end up with a bone-in roast… (or maybe some pepperoni sticks!)  Of course, you can also choose the Cash Envelope, stuffed with 20’s to the brim…. or maybe just $5.

The power is yours. You have the choice, so choose wisely when you play What’s In The Van, Man? – Meats and Seats Edition!

 

