Happy St.Patrick’s Day!

At 5:40AM, 6:15AM,7:40AM and 8:50AM Ed Bain and The Q! Morning Show will scratch a scratch and win for some lucky leprechaun. They keep any gold won!

We will also give you the choice of a box of Lucky Charms or an Irish Springs bar of soap as a nice parting gift.

May the luck of the Irish be with you!