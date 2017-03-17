3 New Monopoly Tokens: T. Rex, Penguin, Ducky

Gone from Monopoly is The Boot, The Wheelbarrow, and sadly The Thimble. Now, more than 4.3 million voters from 146 countries weighed in on which tokens they wanted to see in the next version of the board game.

Start fighting over who gets Tyrannosaurus Rex, The Penguin and Rubber Ducky.

Hasbro’s senior vice president of marketing on the new game pieces, “While I’m sad to see the iconic thimble, boot and wheelbarrow tokens go, it will be fun to have some new, fan-sourced tokens in the mix,” he said. “Personally, I’ve always especially liked the boot token, but I’m excited to move onto the T. rex.”



There were 64 contenders, including a winking emoji, a hashtag, an’80s-style cellphone and a pair of bunny slippers. If you’ve forgotten what the other tokens make up Monopoly, there’ a Scottish terrier, battleship, race car, top hat and cat.

Monopoly goes back to 1935, when Parker Brothers bought the rights. The original 10 tokens were an iron, purse, lantern, racecar, thimble, shoe, top hat, battleship, cannon and rocking horse.

The next version of the game will go on sale with the new tokens in the fall.