The Who Play Vegas For 6 Shows

The Who follow in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Elton John and Rod Stewart with residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Roger Daltry and Pete Townsend have announced the band’s residency that’s set to kick off July 29 at Caesars Palace. Six shows are planned for now, but there could be more on the way.

Since 2014, The Who has been a “goodbye tour” that ends next month in England. The Who will also play an acoustic version of Tommy at Royal Albert Hall in London in two shows to raise money for young people with cancer.

The Las Vegas shows will run July 29 to August 11. It will be the first rock band to play at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace since the concert venue opened in 2003.