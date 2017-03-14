 Skip to Content
The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 031617: Play The Game

By Scott James
-
March 14, 2017 08:03 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

Your Favorite Game [webmeister Bud]

We’re getting ready to bring back one of your favorite games on The Q, and we want you to tell us which one it should be.  So we’ve put together this steam powered voting widget, which you can access until 6pm Thursday:

 

With that in mind, it’s a whole lot of game playing on The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday this week:  we’ll be looking for rock songs which mention games or playing in their titles.

If there’s one in particular you’d like me to play for you, check in with me just after noon and call or text me at 250 475 100.3 — or send me an email.

Here are some songs which would get the stamp of approval from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

 

Love, Dr. Scott James
Subscribe to Scott's Now posts via RSS

 

