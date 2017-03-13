Win Your Daniel Wesley Tickets From Scott James

Our White Rock pal Daniel Wesley returns to Victoria for two shows at DISTRIKT, Friday and Saturday April 28 and 29 — and I have tickets for the Friday show for you this week (Monday March 13 through Friday March 17).

If you’d like to go, just text the keyword DWES to me at 250 475 100.3. I’ll feed all the texts into the Determinatron 5000™ each day just before 2pm, and if the machine chooses you, I’ll be in touch. Note: If you don’t win on a particular day, your text will remain in the Determinatron 5000 for subsequent draws.

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Q Contests Page posts via RSS