PIGS: Canada’s Most Authentic Pink Floyd Tribute Band will perform Animals and other Floyd classics, April 1st at Alix Goolden Hall. Win tickets from The Q! Afternoon Show with The Q!’s My Favourite Song.

Request your favourite Pink Floyd track after 5pm (March 13 – 17) with My Favourite Song and listen to find out if you’re the daily bonus prize winner of a pair of tickets to PIGS.

Call or TEXT 100.3 The Q! at 2504751003.