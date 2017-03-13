Pearl Jam Invites Past Drummers To Rock Hall Ceremony

Pearl Jam has had their share of drummers in the past 27 years. Not every member of the band was to be included in Pearl Jam’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on April 7. Now it looks like the band will make sure those snubbed drummers get mentioned.

Of the band’s five drummers, only founding member Dave Krusen, and current drummer Matt Cameron, were listed for the Rock Hall’s induction. When the nomination was announced, Dave Abbruzzese, the band’s drummer from 1991-1994, went on Facebook and complained about being snubbed.

“If there is still a part of that band that remembers how hard we worked, how much blood and how much sweat… They will do the right thing,” Abbruzzese wrote on Facebook. “I am personally at a loss for words for how Stone [Gossard], Mike [McCready], Jeff [Ament], Matt [Cameron], Edward [Vedder] and [manager] Kelly Curtis are accepting of such an injustice.”

It looks like Pearl Jam has thought about what ex-bandmate Abbruzzese had to say.

In a note shared to the band’s Facebook page, they’ve made sure to point out the contributions of all five of their drummers. The Hall of Fame made clear that still only Krusen and Cameron would be officially inducted.

Here’s the full note posted by Pearl Jam: