Black Sabbath: Done Like Dinner. No, Really, For Sure This Time

The Black Sabbath kids have been making noises about hanging up their musical instruments and spell-casting equipment for some time now; over the last three years or so, they launched, extended, postponed and rescheduled their the-writing’s-on-the-wall The End Tour — and now it appears that the train has indeed reached the terminus station.

Last Tuesday, following what was ostensbily their last gig in their home city of Birmingham, the band put up what appeared to be an epitaph on Facebook, noting their 1968 to 2017 lifespan, and cornedbeefhashtagging it with “TheEnd”.

Black Sabbath originally came together via the 1968 collaboration of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The End Tour featured Osbourne, Iommi and Butler, with Tommy Clufetos sitting in on drums after the band and Ward got into an extremely public disagreement. During the tour, Ozzy had mentioned that there were no plans for a new Black Sabbath album, saying that “People aren’t really interested in hearing new stuff” and that they’d rather exit on a “high note” — which, if true, will make 2012’s 13 album their final effort. However, it’s not as if diehard fans will have to go 100% cold turkey: there’s a collection of tour outtakes, a greatest hits compilation and a deluxe edition of Paranoid with which to whet their appetites.

Meanwhile, here’s some vertically oriented fan-generated video of their final live show at Genting Arena on Saturday February 04.

