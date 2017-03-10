Trans-Canada Highwaymen Hit The Road Again

Last summer, a number of considerably talented Canadians came together for their live debut under the awe-inspiring moniker of The Trans-Canada Highwaymen. The supergroup was composed of Sloan‘s Chris Murphy, Odds guitarslinger Craig Northey, ex-Barenaked Lady Steven Page and Moe Berg of Pursuit Of Happiness fame. Now, the merry band of musicians have revealed that they’ll soon be hitting the highways and byways once again; they’re in their secret underground lair hatching plans for an Ontario tour.

The setlist will be rich with well known material from each member’s projects: Pursuit Of Happiness’ I’m An Adult Now and Hard To Laugh, Underwhelmed and The Other Man from Sloan, Odds’ Someone Who’s Cool and It Falls Apart and of course BNL chestnuts Brian Wilson and The Old Apartment. The trek begins in St. Catharines Wednesday April 19; no West Coast gigs appear to be planned at this point. Boo-urns.

Tour dates so far:

04/19 St. Catharines – First Ontario Performing Arts Centre

04/20 Guelph – River Run Centre

04/22 Kingston – The Grand Theatre

04/23 North Bay – Capitol Centre

04/25 Oakville – Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

04/26 Brantford – Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts

04/27 Richmond Hill – Richmond Hill Performing Arts Centre

04/28 Brampton – Rose Theatre

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS