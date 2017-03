One of North America’s largest chains will be getting smaller.

Staples office supplies says it will be closing another 70 stores after sharp sales declines. It closed 48 stores last year and has shuttered about 350 stores over the last five years. Staples had 1,255 U.S. stores and 304 Canadian locations.

There are 8 Staples locations on Vancouver Island. No word from Staples on which locations in the U.S. and Canada will close.