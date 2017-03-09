Just Elton John Dropping In To Buy Some Records In Vancouver — Nothing To See Here

Just another Thursday afternoon at Beat Street Records in Vancouver? Not quite.

Noted record collector Elton John took a stroll in downtown Vancouver and dropped into the funky music emporium on West Hastings with (at least) a couple of hundred dollars burning a hole in his pocket. Says Beat Street manager Lindsey Tomchyshen, “I came in from the back and there was Elton John standing there with his two bodyguards, digging through records.” And pray tell, were those bodyguards diminuitive gentlemen?

“They were big guys,” Tomchyshen says.

Apparently Elton was on the lookout for a bit of gangsta rap. “He asked my boss if we had any Tech N9ne, like, the gangster rapper and I was not expecting that.” Unfortunately, the store was fresh out of Tech N9ne, so Elton snapped up the store’s entire selection of Scritti Politti instead, along with a few assorted rock and pop records.

Tomchyshen says he was quite accommodating, taking some time to pose for pictures, and then substantially increased the value of a copy of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road before taking his leave.

How was your afternoon?

