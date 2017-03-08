Jungle Gyms in Movie Theaters?

Parents who’ve had to deal with energetic kids at a movie theater may find this an interesting concept in going to the movies; the Movie Theatre Jungle Gym.

A theater chain based in Mexico, plans for the new family theater experience. Launching March 16, the theaters will include a dedicated area with play structures, bean bag seating, lounge chairs and a fenced-off play pen for little ones to burn off steam.

Cinepolis hopes that “parents feel at ease and kids feel right in their element as they watch their new favorite film.”

The first two theaters to showcase the new design are in Los Angeles. Tickets include a $3 surcharge added to the typical price.