Jon Anderson & Geddy Lee With YES at Rock Hall Induction

When Yes is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7, founding frontman Jon Anderson will be there.

Anderson was dismissed from the group in 2008. He says he’ll be at the Rock Hall induction ceremony in Brooklyn along with the other current members Steve Howe and Alan White, along with Yes alumni Rick Wakeman, Tony Kaye, and Bill Bruford. The band will also perform.

“It’s a family,” says Anderson. “There’s always animosity. People that you love you don’t always like, and there’s always going to be that. But when you’re celebrating who you truly are, you forget about all that and just get on with meeting each other and seeing each other, and it’s just one of those things. It’s not a problem; We’ll just get together and have fun. Music is a healing force on every level.”

Yes will be inducted by Geddy Lee of Rush, who will also take the place on bass for Chris Squire on the song, Roundabout. Squire died in 2015 and was the only member to appear on each of the band’s 21 studio albums.

The group is also contemplating playing I’ve Seen All Good People and Owner Of A Lonely Heart.

“Chris is going to be there in spirit,” Anderson says. “He always believed that we should have been in the Hall of Fame 10, 29 years ago. It wasn’t high on my agenda; ‘It happens when it happens’ was my mantra. But we know Chris will be there in spirit, in energy. I loved the guy very much. Without him I wouldn’t be here, that’s for sure.”