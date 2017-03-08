Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Oh My God Here Comes Yet Another Instalment

Beloved evader of enormous stone balls / not-really-stellar private aircraft pilot Harrison Ford is teaming up again with Steven Spielberg for the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise, set to hit theaters Friday July 19 2019. The Mouse reports that Spielberg, who directed all four previous films, will be working again with veteran Indy producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall on the as yet untitled project.

“Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can’t wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019,” says Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn. “It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven.”

