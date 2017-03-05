Horror Villain Piñatas

Horror movies are the root of many nightmares. I’d tell my dad, “I can handle watching Nightmare On Elm Street!” Then end up awake all night terrified because, “1, 2 Freddy’s coming for you…”

So much sleep lost around the world when that franchise came about. You know what would have helped all the frightened folks (aside from not watching horror movies)?! Piñatas!

A United States based Etsy company makes piñatas of villains – a therapeutic method of beating the scares away. Hang Me Official Etsy Shop

Would also be a good practical joke to play, unfortunately they only ship within the U.S.

Ever come across something like this is Canada? ~Megan