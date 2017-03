Oh happy days 90s kids! Remember that Canadian seriesĀ Student Bodies?

This year it turns 20 and there’s talk of reviving it! The cast members are all on board, they even created a video (within the link below) to stir up interest:

Student Bodies 20 Year Reunion

Sponsors and broadcasters are needed for #StudentBodies20 to happen so their page needs some love, ie: share the video!

Here’s some more info from Buzzfeed Canada.

~Megan