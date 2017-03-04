Roger Waters Teases New Solo Album; Sounding A Bit Like Pink Floyd, Innit?

Roger Waters is working on his first new rock tunes in about 25 years, and on Thursday, he posted a new 30 second preview of his forthcoming fifth solo album, Is This The Life We Really Want?. In the clip, we see him listening to an orchestral score for an unspecified song from the album, which is being produced by frequent Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich, and which is set for release Friday May 19.

After his gig last year at Desert Trip, Waters announced his extensive Us + Them North American tour, on which he’ll play music from the Pink Floyd repertoire. Last month, he added some dates to the tour, and gave fans a hint as to what they can expect. “We are going to take a new show on the road, the content is very secret,” he said in a media release. “It’ll be a mixture of stuff from my long career, stuff from my years with Pink Floyd, some new things. Probably 75% of it will be old material and 25% will be new, but it will be all connected by a general theme. It will be a cool show, I promise you. It’ll be spectacular like all my shows have been.”

The tour launches at the Sprint Center in Kansas City Missouri on Friday May 26 and is currently scheduled to wrap up at Rogers Arena in Vancouver Saturday October 28.

