Listen to Win Elton John Tickets from The Q!

100.3 the Q! is offering our listeners the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Saturday night’s SOLD OUT show! Starting Friday, March 4 listen for any Elton John song, and be Caller #25 to get an invite to our Live Grand Prize Draw, in front of Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Friday, March 10 @ 8 AM.

It’s that easy. Just call in anytime you hear an Elton John song, all day, everyday until next Thursday, March 9!

Ed, Cliff and the rest of the QMS Crew will be broadcasting the show live, and one of this weeks qualifiers will win a pair of tickets to see Elton John on Saturday, March 11!

You have to be there to win, so clear your calendars, ’cause you might just be spending your Saturday Rockin’ Out to one of musics greatest icons, right here in Victoria, courtesy of 100.3 The Q! The Island’s Rock.