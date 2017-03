Want to do some home recording on the same console used for Dark Side Of The Moon? You can if your pockets are deep enough!

The studio console from Abbey Road that was used by Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, and more between 1971-1983 is up for auction soon. They don’t have an estimate up, but you can safely assume it falls into the “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it” category.

Here’s the auction page with more info.

~Shayne