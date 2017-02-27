 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:00 PM - 6:00 PMRyan Awram
listen live
Home

The Q! presents the Laketown Rock Music Festival

By webmeister Bud
-
February 27, 2017 08:20 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

100.3 The Q is proud to present the first annual Laketown Rock Festival May 19th through 21st at Laketown Ranch in beautiful Lake Cowichan, B.C. From now to May-Long listen to win weekend passes including camping to The Islands Rock Pit party pit in front of the main stage!

The Victoria Day long weekend event will feature camping, music and other festival activities for the whole family. The first wave of artist announcements include: SAM ROBERTS BAND – LOVERBOY – TROOPER – HONEYMOON SUITE – MATT MAYS – PRISM – HEADPINS 

More artist announcements will be coming soon so stay tuned!

Full weekend passes start at $99 and are available now at www.laketownrock.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More
!