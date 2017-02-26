 Skip to Content
A Tea Party For The Tea Party

By Megan Gibson
-
February 26, 2017 06:27 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

The Tea Party will be rockin’ the McPherson Playhouse Wednesday March 29th for the 20th anniversary of Transmission.

Win tickets plus a shot at a VIP experience (meet and greet, swag, photo op) all week (Feb 27 – Mar 3) on the Q! Evening Show during the 90s at 9.

Take a picture of yourself having a tea party and text it in 250-475-1003 or email: rockline@theq.fm.
Winner will be randomly drawn before 10pm.
All winners will be entered into the Grand Prize Draw for the VIP experience. Draw will happen Friday March 3rd. ~Megan

