Bon Jovi: Having A Nice Day And Setting An Attendance Record In Nashville

Bon Jovi have seen (at least) a million faces. Additionally, they’ve rocked them all. And now, they’ve rocked more of them in one go than anyone else has, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

During last night’s show, it was sardine city in there, with 18,514 fans on hand for the fifth show of the This House Is Not For Sale Tour, setting a new attendance record for that venue.

The face when you break the @BrdgstoneArena attendance record. Thanks @BonJovi, @LiveNation & the 18,514 fans who came out tonight!! pic.twitter.com/EDWEtlBkTE — Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) February 19, 2017

Bon Jovi were honored last November as Billboard’s Legend Of Live at the Billboard Touring Conference. They’re on the road through Tuesday April 11, with the final two shows at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre.

