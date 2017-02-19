 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW2:00 PM - 6:00 PMRyan Awram
listen live
Home

Bon Jovi: Having A Nice Day And Setting An Attendance Record In Nashville

By Scott James
-
February 19, 2017 11:43 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

Bon Jovi -- This House Is Not For Sale Tour [Bonjovi.com]

Bon Jovi have seen (at least) a million faces. Additionally, they’ve rocked them all. And now, they’ve rocked more of them in one go than anyone else has, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

During last night’s show, it was sardine city in there, with 18,514 fans on hand for the fifth show of the This House Is Not For Sale Tour, setting a new attendance record for that venue.

Bon Jovi were honored last November as Billboard’s Legend Of Live at the Billboard Touring Conference. They’re on the road through Tuesday April 11, with the final two shows at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre.

Love, Dr. Scott James
RSSSubscribe to Scott’s NOW posts via RSS

Comments are closed.

Latest

More

Trending

More
!