Just When You Thought You’d Seen Everything, Warrant (Yes, That Warrant) Cover Merle Haggard

Look out. Glam metal purveyors and sweet cherry pie appreciators Warrant have hooked up with the Professional Bull Riders, and out of that ostensibly unlikely union has come a remake of Merle Haggard‘s number one 1980 ode to finding solace in the bottom of a glass, I Think I’ll Just Stay Here And Drink. PBR has adopted the tune as its new “party anthem”, and will be promoting it with a new video, concerts and band appearances at PRB events. The tune will also be included on Warrant’s next album Louder Harder Faster, which is scheduled for release in April.

Says PBR top dawg Sean Gleason in a media release, “During the 2016 PBR World Finals, we were fortunate to have Warrant headline Saturday night in Toshiba Plaza, and they put on an incredible show for our fans. When we found out the band are PBR fans, we jumped at the chance to work together on a custom music project and to make them a featured act during the 2017 season.”

If you happen to find yourself in any one of the seven (soon to be nine) PBR bars across the United States at midnight, you’ll hear the new tune played on the jukebox. The video will be unveiled at the official kickoff party at PBR St. Louis in Ballpark Village Saturday February 25, where Warrant will also play live. The video was shot on location in Anaheim, ahead of the PBR Built Ford Tough Series at the Honda Center last week.

“Creating a party anthem is what Warrant loves to do and getting a chance to create one for the ‘toughest sport on dirt’ is a bonus,” said Warrant’s rhythm guitarist and cofounder Erik Turner. “We’re pumped up to rock PBR Bars and events all year long.”

The band will also play on other Built Ford Tough Series tour stops in Nashville, Sioux Falls and Las Vegas, including the 2017 PBR World Finals in November.

The country community is no stranger to embracing rockers of late. This past summer, Steven Tyler‘s Hold On (Won’t Let Go) was named the new anthem for the bull riding organization’s CBS television broadcasts and live events and was featured on his debut solo album We’re All Somebody From Somewhere, which debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Since its 1992 debut, Professional Bull Riders has seen its popularity increase, helped by WME IMG‘s purchase of the organization two years ago; ESPN Sports estimates that the league now has about 61 million fans. Last year, attendance records were set, with a year over year increase of 7.4%, while TV viewership on CBS Sports rose 12%, capturing more viewers than any sport outside the NFL.

The question, though, is: what the deuce is a glam metal band (or Steven Tyler, for that matter) doing at an event which has traditionally been the domain of acts like Brooks & Dunn or Alan Jackson? Well, the times, they are a-changin’. “Fans at a PBR event expecting to hear country music accompanying cowboy hat-wearing athletes riding bulls are more likely to get a dose of AC/DC or Metallica than traditional country music,” says Gleason. “Music makes the event more exciting to fans, and helps us make it more contemporary and familar for attendees who may not have a point of reference with cowboys or bull riding.”

So. There’s that, then.

Love, Dr. Scott James

