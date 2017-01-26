Scott’s Thursday QuickPoll™: Smooth Or Crunchy?

I played Santana with Rob Thomas‘ Smooth a while ago, and that triggered my brain to do a QuickPoll about peanut butter. Now, if you ask me (or even if you don’t), smooth peanut butter is about as useful as screen doors on submarines, or a box of combs under Sir Patrick Stewart‘s Christmas tree — but of course life would be pretty boring if everyone had the same opinion. Because lively debate.

Also, there’s no butter in it. How can they call it butter? What the deuce?

Love, Dr. Scott James

