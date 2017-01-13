Here’s Why Stepping On Lego Is So Painful

A few Fridays ago, I posted the above meme, but forgot to include the crucial explanation for why stepping on a piece of Lego does so much to bolster one’s swear lexicon. For that I apologize, and in an effort to redeem myself, here we go.
The searing pain builds power and blossoms in your foot like the aliens’ primary weapon in Independence Day, and instantly knifes its way up your leg to your brain, whereupon multicolored sparklers threaten to shoot out of your eyeballs. Then, you do a Peter Griffin for a while:
Why is all this happening? Well, I know that’s one of the most-asked questions in this section of the solar system, and a (moving) picture’s worth a thousand words, so here’s the video for which we’ve all been waiting since Lego and feet were invented:
Legos can take an awe-inspiring amount of pressure, and there’s no flex when you stand on one of the little buggers. Your feet are just packed to the rafters with sensitive nerve endings, so you end up with the equivalent of a DDOS attack, with your brain receiving an overload of not-fun signals as your feet try to keep doing their job of keeping you upright while contending with a whole truckload of OW OW OW OW. Here’s a two part segmented and enhanced image of the process captured on one of the latest electron microscopes:
Legos have sharp corners and ridges on top, and each piece can support about 454 kilograms before it starts deforming. Ergo, unless you’re a Sumo wrestler with steel-belted radial feet or tip the scales in the hummingbird range, you should probably steer clear of Legos when you’re outside of your shoes.
Love, Dr. Scott James
Subscribe to Scott’s NOW posts via RSS
Dr,
1. You should have called on the Q’s Roadie- Chris has LOTS of experience with lego.
2. It is Lego. Not Legos. As it is a proper abbreviation, it does not require a s at the end. I stepped on a lego brick, I stepped in a box of lego bricks 🙂
3. Victoria Lego Users Group (VICLUG), the Sidney Museum & Sidney Businesses will be teaming with displays made from lego again over the Family Day weekend (11-13th). The Sidney Museum has sets on display right now.
[You should have called on the Q’s Roadie- Chris has LOTS of experience with lego]
I think that it should actually be capitalized, no? =)
[It is Lego. Not Legos]
I did a bit of research on it, and I see there’s quite a raging controversy, with many people SHOUTING at others to STOP SAYING LEGO AS THE PLURAL, and what seems to be an equal number in the opposite camp. I’m going to go with “Lego bricks” as the correct plural, to avoid pitchforks and torches.
[Victoria Lego Users Group (VICLUG), the Sidney Museum & Sidney Businesses will be teaming with displays made from lego again over the Family Day weekend (11-13th).]
Thanks for the heads up, and please feel free to scribble that on our community events page: http://www.theq.fm/community/
-Scøtt