Here’s a peek inside Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo’s Hawaiian abode… you could own it for $3.6 million.

By Megan Gibson
November 11, 2016 09:47 pm
Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo have put their beautiful home up for sale… at $3.6 million. Despite the beauty backdrop, the traveling with their crazy tour schedule just got too challenging.

A feature worth pointing out is the “private lava rock outdoor shower with two shower heads” off the master bathroom (it’s pictured somewhere in here). Yup, I want one.

Here’s the full article in the Wall Street Journal.

~Megan

