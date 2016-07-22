 Skip to Content
The Q!’s Gimme Shelter Contest Winners!

By Graham Caddy
July 22, 2016 07:10 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
THANK YOU to everyone who submitted a masterpiece!
We were absolutely blown away by creativeness, thorough hard work, and fun that each and every entry demonstrated.
Here are the four winners we drew:

Gimme Shelter (bus shelter) 2016 winner - Mila Gimme Shelter (bus shelter) 2016 winner - Mila Gimme Shelter (bus shelter) 2016 winner - Mila Gimme Shelter (bus shelter) 2016 winner - Mila

Each winning kid will have their artwork showcased in our bus shelter campaign this fall (keep an eye out for them), receive a full poster of their work, AND get a $200 gift card from Toys “R” Us to go on a shopping spree!
~The Q! Morning Show.

  2. My Daughter worked so hard on hers. Hers was the one with the big Rose & Sunshine with Glitter. She is a dedicated fan of your station I sure hope she gets noticed as she listened all day that day to hear the lucky Winners. Her name was Jasmine. What they they do with all the posters next, thk U

