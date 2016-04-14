Listen To The New Mudcrutch Song.

Tom Petty has released a new song from Mudcrutch, his revived pre-Heartbreakers band. Mudcrutch issued the song as an advance taste of Mudcrutch 2, which is set for release on May 20. “Beautiful World,” as the title suggests, is shot through with sunny optimism. Mudcrutch originally featured two other future members of the Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, along with Randall Marsh and Tom Leadon – the brother of former Eagles co-founder Bernie Leadon. (Tom’s song “Hollywood Waltz” was later on the Eagles’ 1975 album One of These Nights.) Mudcrutch released a single titled “Depot Street” before breaking up in 1974. ~Gaham